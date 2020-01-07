|
|
|LALAF
|MIAOH
Lewis, Louisiana-Lafayette beat Miami of Ohio 27-17
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) Levi Lewis and Louisiana-Lafayette added one more win to the most successful season in school history.
Lewis threw two touchdown passes to Ja'Marcus Bradley, and the Ragin' Cajuns beat Miami of Ohio 27-17 in the LendingTree Bowl on Monday night.
Louisiana-Lafayette earned its first bowl win since 2014. It finished with a school-record 11 victories, two more than the previous mark.
''Tonight, our guys were at their best when it mattered most,'' coach Billy Napier said. ''We made a lot of progress as a team this season and in the last month leading up to this game.''
Lewis was 19 for 26 for 246 yards for the Ragin' Cajuns (11-3), and Bradley finished with seven receptions for 88 yards. Lewis also had eight carries for a game-high 62 yards.
''I was just trying to be a team player and not worry about the stats,'' said Lewis, who was named the game's MVP. ''This is a great team to be around.''
Lewis found Bradley for a 9-yard score with 10:51 left in the third quarter. They connected for a 12-yard TD with 2:26 left in the third, lifting Louisiana-Lafayette to a 24-10 lead.
Elijah Mitchell also had a 2-yard touchdown run for the Ragin' Cajuns, who earned their first bowl win outside their home state since 1944.
Miami (8-6) pulled within seven on Jaylon Bester's 1-yard touchdown run with 11:35 left. but Stevie Artigue kicked a 38-yard field goal to help Louisiana-Lafayette close out the victory.
The Ragin' Cajuns also had a big goal-line stand, stopping the RedHawks four times from inside the 2-yard line.
''I thought this was a great football game,'' Miami coach Chuck Martin said. ''It was fast, hard-hitting and there was a fight for every inch out there. We've won all year by winning the turnover margin. Tonight, we lost the turnover margin 2-0, which was one of the keys to the game.''
Brett Gabbert was 22 for 31 for 248 yards for Miami, and Jack Sorenson had 10 receptions for 107 yards. Gabbert is the younger brother of NFL quarterback Blaine Gabbert.
THE TAKEAWAY
Louisiana-Lafayette: Napier could be a candidate for some top jobs after the Ragin' Cajuns' successful season. The second-year coach has already said he is not interested in the opening at Mississippi State.
Miami: The future is bright with Gabbert behind center for the RedHawks. The true freshman completed 12 straight passes at one point. That streak tied Florida's Tim Tebow and Alabama's Jake Coker for the seventh-longest consecutive completion streak in bowl history. The record is 19 straight by former Georgia quarterback Mike Bobo in the 1980 Outback Bowl.
SUN BELT SUCCESS
Louisiana-Lafayette's victory gave the Sun Belt Conference a 3-2 record this bowl season. The Mid-American Conference dropped to 3-4.
UP NEXT
Louisiana-Lafayette will open next season with home games against McNeese State and Wyoming.
Winning the MAC championship after a 2-4 start to the season was a major stepping stone for the Redhawks. Dropping Iowa and Ohio State from the 2020 schedule should help continue the momentum. Miami opens the 2020 season at Pittsburgh.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|22
|Rushing
|8
|8
|Passing
|9
|12
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-12
|6-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|401
|335
|Total Plays
|60
|68
|Avg Gain
|6.7
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|155
|103
|Rush Attempts
|34
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|2.8
|Net Yards Passing
|246
|232
|Comp. - Att.
|19-26
|22-31
|Yards Per Pass
|9.5
|7.5
|Penalties - Yards
|9-53
|3-23
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-45.3
|3-46.7
|Return Yards
|53
|110
|Punts - Returns
|1-12
|1-14
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-41
|5-96
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|246
|PASS YDS
|232
|
|
|155
|RUSH YDS
|103
|
|
|401
|TOTAL YDS
|335
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Lewis 1 QB
|L. Lewis
|19/26
|246
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Lewis 1 QB
|L. Lewis
|8
|62
|0
|13
|
E. Mitchell 15 RB
|E. Mitchell
|11
|55
|1
|19
|
T. Ragas 9 RB
|T. Ragas
|7
|24
|0
|6
|
R. Calais 4 RB
|R. Calais
|5
|19
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Bradley 2 WR
|J. Bradley
|8
|7
|88
|2
|20
|
C. Gossett 11 WR
|C. Gossett
|3
|2
|79
|0
|43
|
J. Williams 18 WR
|J. Williams
|5
|3
|40
|0
|20
|
J. Bell 19 WR
|J. Bell
|2
|2
|28
|0
|27
|
P. Leblanc 29 WR
|P. Leblanc
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Jackson 17 WR
|J. Jackson
|2
|2
|5
|0
|7
|
R. Calais 4 RB
|R. Calais
|3
|2
|-2
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Miller 38 DB
|T. Miller
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Garror 19 DB
|E. Garror
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. McCaskill 2 LB
|L. McCaskill
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dillon 3 LB
|J. Dillon
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Jacquet III 11 DB
|M. Jacquet III
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Gardner 7 LB
|F. Gardner
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Higgins 15 DE
|B. Higgins
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Butler 16 DB
|P. Butler
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Hill 4 DT
|Z. Hill
|3-2
|0.5
|0
|
C. Solomon 27 DB
|C. Solomon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Moncrief 6 LB
|K. Moncrief
|2-3
|1.5
|0
|
J. Boudreaux 59 LB
|J. Boudreaux
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Manac 17 LB
|C. Manac
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Quibodeaux 43 LB
|J. Quibodeaux
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Washington 10 DB
|A. Washington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Trahan 24 DB
|B. Trahan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pedescleaux 36 DB
|K. Pedescleaux
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jones 50 LB
|A. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Landry 82 DL
|A. Landry
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Archie 23 DB
|S. Archie
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wallace 25 DB
|D. Wallace
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Artigue 36 K
|S. Artigue
|2/2
|38
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Byrns 47 P
|R. Byrns
|4
|45.3
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Calais 4 RB
|R. Calais
|2
|20.5
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Garror 19 DB
|E. Garror
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Gabbert 5 QB
|B. Gabbert
|22/31
|248
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Shelton 20 RB
|T. Shelton
|6
|59
|0
|26
|
J. Bester 1 RB
|J. Bester
|19
|52
|2
|7
|
M. Thomas 31 RB
|M. Thomas
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
B. Gabbert 5 QB
|B. Gabbert
|10
|3
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Sorenson 13 WR
|J. Sorenson
|14
|10
|107
|0
|18
|
J. Maye 19 WR
|J. Maye
|3
|3
|74
|0
|63
|
J. Walker 83 WR
|J. Walker
|7
|6
|49
|0
|15
|
C. Blakely 8 WR
|C. Blakely
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
A. Homer 46 TE
|A. Homer
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
N. Manson 3 WR
|N. Manson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Shelton 20 RB
|T. Shelton
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Baratti 49 DB
|B. Baratti
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. McWood 35 LB
|R. McWood
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brown 3 DB
|M. Brown
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Reid 17 LB
|M. Reid
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lemon 90 DL
|D. Lemon
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Weatherford 21 DB
|S. Weatherford
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Costin 58 DL
|D. Costin
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Kimpler 95 DL
|B. Kimpler
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Rugamba 5 DB
|E. Rugamba
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Butler 82 DL
|K. Butler
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Sharp 91 DL
|A. Sharp
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Banks 6 DB
|T. Banks
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williamson 2 QB
|J. Williamson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Singleton 2 DB
|C. Singleton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Phelps 47 DL
|L. Phelps
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Maize 30 DL
|J. Maize
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Sloman 79 K
|S. Sloman
|1/1
|39
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Kramer 9 P
|K. Kramer
|3
|46.7
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Thomas 31 RB
|M. Thomas
|5
|19.2
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Thomas 31 RB
|M. Thomas
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
MIAOH
RedHawks
- Punt (6 plays, 20 yards, 3:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 36-S.Artigue kicks 65 yards from ULL 35. 31-M.Thomas to MOH 26 for 26 yards (39-J.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 26(14:52 - 1st) 1-J.Bester to MOH 26 for no gain (15-B.Higgins59-J.Boudreaux).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAOH 26(14:19 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 13-J.Sorenson. 13-J.Sorenson to MOH 35 for 9 yards (19-E.Garror36-K.Pedescleaux).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIAOH 35(13:50 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert to MOH 37 for 2 yards (4-Z.Hill6-K.Moncrief).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 37(13:18 - 1st) 1-J.Bester to MOH 40 for 3 yards (17-C.Manac).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIAOH 40(12:45 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 13-J.Sorenson. 13-J.Sorenson to MOH 45 for 5 yards (59-J.Boudreaux38-T.Miller).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - MIAOH 45(12:05 - 1st) 1-J.Bester to MOH 46 for 1 yard (7-F.Gardner).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - MIAOH 46(11:21 - 1st) 9-K.Kramer punts 46 yards from MOH 46 to ULL 8 fair catch by 19-E.Garror.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Punt (10 plays, 42 yards, 4:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 8(11:10 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-J.Bradley. 2-J.Bradley to ULL 15 for 7 yards (3-M.Brown6-T.Banks).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - LALAF 15(10:51 - 1st) 4-R.Calais to ULL 22 for 7 yards (17-M.Reid).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 22(10:21 - 1st) 4-R.Calais to ULL 23 for 1 yard (90-D.Lemon).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - LALAF 23(9:52 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Williams.
|+27 YD
|
3 & 9 - LALAF 23(9:40 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-J.Bradley. 2-J.Bradley to ULL 50 FUMBLES (2-J.Williamson). 17-J.Jackson to ULL 50 for no gain.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 50(9:21 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis to MOH 42 for 8 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - LALAF 42(8:50 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to MOH 42 for no gain (91-A.Sharp30-J.Maize).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - LALAF 42(8:20 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to MOH 41 for 1 yard (49-B.Baratti).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - LALAF 41(7:36 - 1st) Penalty on ULL 74-M.Mitchell False start 4 yards enforced at MOH 41. No Play.
|Penalty
|
4 & 5 - LALAF 45(7:07 - 1st) Team penalty on ULL Delay of game 5 yards enforced at MOH 45. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - LALAF 50(6:46 - 1st) 47-R.Byrns punts 46 yards from MOH 50 Downed at the MOH 4.
MIAOH
RedHawks
- Punt (7 plays, 48 yards, 3:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 4(6:33 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 83-J.Walker. 83-J.Walker to MOH 19 for 15 yards (3-J.Dillon23-S.Archie).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 19(6:03 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 13-J.Sorenson. 13-J.Sorenson to MOH 34 for 15 yards.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 34(5:34 - 1st) 31-M.Thomas to MOH 46 for 12 yards (2-L.McCaskill7-F.Gardner).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 46(5:03 - 1st) 20-T.Shelton to ULL 44 for 10 yards (16-P.Butler).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 44(4:26 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert sacked at ULL 49 for -5 yards (6-K.Moncrief).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - MIAOH 49(3:43 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 23-D.Johnson.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 15 - MIAOH 49(3:36 - 1st) 1-J.Bester to ULL 48 for 1 yard (4-Z.Hill3-J.Dillon).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - MIAOH 48(2:58 - 1st) 9-K.Kramer punts 46 yards from ULL 48 to the ULL 2 downed by 83-J.Walker.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Punt (4 plays, 40 yards, 2:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+43 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 2(2:43 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 11-C.Gossett. 11-C.Gossett to ULL 45 for 43 yards (3-M.Brown).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 45(2:11 - 1st) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 47 for 2 yards (90-D.Lemon58-D.Costin).
|-10 YD
|
2 & 8 - LALAF 47(1:37 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 17-J.Jackson. 17-J.Jackson to ULL 37 for -10 yards (82-K.Butler35-R.McWood).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 18 - LALAF 37(0:52 - 1st) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 42 for 5 yards (47-L.Phelps).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - LALAF 42(0:12 - 1st) 47-R.Byrns punts 43 yards from ULL 42. 31-M.Thomas to MOH 29 for 14 yards (11-M.Jacquet). Team penalty on ULL Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at MOH 29.
MIAOH
RedHawks
- TD (11 plays, 66 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 34(0:00 - 1st) 1-J.Bester to MOH 38 for 4 yards (15-B.Higgins).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - MIAOH 38(15:00 - 2nd) Penalty on MOH 51-D.Godlevske False start 5 yards enforced at MOH 38. No Play.
|+26 YD
|
2 & 11 - MIAOH 33(15:00 - 2nd) 20-T.Shelton to ULL 41 for 26 yards (36-K.Pedescleaux).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 41(14:22 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 13-J.Sorenson. 13-J.Sorenson to ULL 33 for 8 yards (19-E.Garror).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - MIAOH 33(13:46 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert scrambles to ULL 31 for 2 yards.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 31(13:09 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert sacked at ULL 39 for -8 yards (3-J.Dillon).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 18 - MIAOH 39(12:21 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 19-J.Maye. 19-J.Maye to ULL 32 for 7 yards.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 11 - MIAOH 32(11:47 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 83-J.Walker. 83-J.Walker to ULL 19 for 13 yards (10-A.Washington).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 19(11:15 - 2nd) 1-J.Bester to ULL 14 for 5 yards (15-B.Higgins50-A.Jones).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIAOH 14(10:48 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert to ULL 10 for 4 yards (2-L.McCaskill). Penalty on ULL 17-C.Manac Facemasking 5 yards enforced at ULL 10.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - MIAOH 5(10:32 - 2nd) 1-J.Bester runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:25 - 2nd) 79-S.Sloman extra point is good.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- FG (11 plays, 59 yards, 3:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:25 - 2nd) 79-S.Sloman kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to ULL End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 25(10:25 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 29-P.LeBlanc. 29-P.LeBlanc to ULL 33 for 8 yards (35-R.McWood5-E.Rugamba).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - LALAF 33(9:56 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 29-P.LeBlanc.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 2 - LALAF 33(9:52 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-J.Bradley. 2-J.Bradley to MOH 49 for 18 yards (35-R.McWood).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 49(9:21 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Williams.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 49(9:13 - 2nd) Penalty on ULL 64-S.Vallot False start 5 yards enforced at MOH 49. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 15 - LALAF 46(9:11 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 4-R.Calais. 4-R.Calais to ULL 50 for 4 yards (3-M.Brown).
|+36 YD
|
3 & 11 - LALAF 50(8:37 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 11-C.Gossett. 11-C.Gossett to MOH 14 for 36 yards (6-T.Banks). Penalty on MOH 49-B.Baratti Offside declined.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 14(8:23 - 2nd) 9-T.Ragas to MOH 13 for 1 yard (17-M.Reid).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - LALAF 13(7:45 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 4-R.Calais. 4-R.Calais to MOH 11 for 2 yards (90-D.Lemon21-S.Weatherford).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - LALAF 11(7:06 - 2nd) Penalty on ULL 29-P.LeBlanc False start 5 yards enforced at MOH 11. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - LALAF 16(6:43 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Bradley.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - LALAF 16(6:37 - 2nd) 36-S.Artigue 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
MIAOH
RedHawks
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 2:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:32 - 2nd) 36-S.Artigue kicks 60 yards from ULL 35. 31-M.Thomas to MOH 23 for 18 yards (43-J.Quibodeaux).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 23(6:25 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 20-T.Shelton. 20-T.Shelton to MOH 20 for -3 yards (38-T.Miller).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 13 - MIAOH 20(5:57 - 2nd) 1-J.Bester to MOH 19 for -1 yard (3-J.Dillon).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 14 - MIAOH 19(5:05 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 13-J.Sorenson. 13-J.Sorenson to MOH 21 for 2 yards (16-P.Butler6-K.Moncrief).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - MIAOH 21(4:21 - 2nd) 9-K.Kramer punts 48 yards from MOH 21. 19-E.Garror to ULL 43 for 12 yards (27-K.Burse).
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- TD (7 plays, 57 yards, 3:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 43(4:07 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 19-J.Bell. 19-J.Bell to ULL 44 for 1 yard (21-S.Weatherford).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 9 - LALAF 44(3:25 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 18-J.Williams. 18-J.Williams to MOH 37 for 19 yards (21-S.Weatherford).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 37(3:11 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-J.Bradley. 2-J.Bradley to MOH 35 for 2 yards (5-E.Rugamba).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - LALAF 35(2:30 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis to MOH 23 for 12 yards (35-R.McWood).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 23(2:04 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to MOH 4 for 19 yards (3-M.Brown).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 4 - LALAF 4(1:53 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to MOH 2 for 2 yards (49-B.Baratti35-R.McWood).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - LALAF 2(1:09 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:05 - 2nd) 36-S.Artigue extra point is good.
MIAOH
RedHawks
- Halftime (3 plays, 13 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:05 - 2nd) 36-S.Artigue kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to MOH End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25(1:05 - 2nd) 1-J.Bester to MOH 28 for 3 yards (7-F.Gardner).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIAOH 28(0:57 - 2nd) 20-T.Shelton to MOH 34 for 6 yards (2-L.McCaskill36-K.Pedescleaux).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIAOH 34(0:10 - 2nd) 1-J.Bester to MOH 38 for 4 yards (6-K.Moncrief38-T.Miller).
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 4:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 79-S.Sloman kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to ULL End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 25(15:00 - 3rd) Team penalty on MOH Offside 5 yards enforced at ULL 25. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 30(15:00 - 3rd) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 35 for 5 yards (58-D.Costin).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 5 - LALAF 35(14:40 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-J.Bradley. 2-J.Bradley to ULL 48 for 13 yards (5-E.Rugamba).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 48(14:21 - 3rd) 15-E.Mitchell to MOH 44 for 8 yards (58-D.Costin).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - LALAF 44(14:00 - 3rd) 15-E.Mitchell to MOH 42 for 2 yards (95-B.Kimpler).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 42(13:25 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 18-J.Williams. 18-J.Williams to MOH 22 for 20 yards (21-S.Weatherford).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 22(12:56 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 17-J.Jackson. 17-J.Jackson to MOH 15 for 7 yards (3-M.Brown).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - LALAF 15(12:28 - 3rd) 9-T.Ragas to MOH 9 for 6 yards (17-M.Reid35-R.McWood).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 9 - LALAF 9(12:00 - 3rd) 9-T.Ragas to MOH 4 for 5 yards (49-B.Baratti).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - LALAF 4(11:31 - 3rd) Penalty on ULL 75-K.Dotson False start 5 yards enforced at MOH 4. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - LALAF 9(11:00 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-J.Bradley. 2-J.Bradley runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:51 - 3rd) 36-S.Artigue extra point is good.
MIAOH
RedHawks
- FG (10 plays, 58 yards, 5:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:51 - 3rd) 36-S.Artigue kicks 62 yards from ULL 35. 31-M.Thomas to MOH 21 for 18 yards (13-P.Mensah43-J.Quibodeaux).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 21(10:45 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 8-C.Blakely. 8-C.Blakely to MOH 36 for 15 yards (19-E.Garror).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 36(10:17 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 13-J.Sorenson. 13-J.Sorenson to MOH 49 for 13 yards (11-M.Jacquet).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 49(9:48 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 83-J.Walker. 83-J.Walker to ULL 48 for 3 yards (38-T.Miller19-E.Garror).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIAOH 48(9:06 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 13-J.Sorenson. 13-J.Sorenson to ULL 30 for 18 yards (38-T.Miller59-J.Boudreaux).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 30(8:31 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert to ULL 25 for 5 yards (11-M.Jacquet).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIAOH 25(7:51 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 13-J.Sorenson. 13-J.Sorenson to ULL 24 for 1 yard (38-T.Miller).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - MIAOH 24(7:19 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 46-A.Homer. 46-A.Homer to ULL 18 for 6 yards (11-M.Jacquet).
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 18(6:56 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 83-J.Walker. 83-J.Walker to ULL 24 for -6 yards (7-F.Gardner19-E.Garror).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 16 - MIAOH 24(6:07 - 3rd) 1-J.Bester to ULL 21 for 3 yards (50-A.Jones7-F.Gardner).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - MIAOH 21(5:30 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 3-N.Manson.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 13 - MIAOH 21(5:23 - 3rd) 79-S.Sloman 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- TD (9 plays, 79 yards, 2:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:18 - 3rd) 79-S.Sloman kicks 62 yards from MOH 35. 4-R.Calais to ULL 21 for 18 yards (83-J.Walker).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 21(5:13 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis to ULL 34 for 13 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 34(4:54 - 3rd) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 37 for 3 yards (35-R.McWood17-M.Reid).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - LALAF 37(4:27 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 29-P.LeBlanc.
|+27 YD
|
3 & 7 - LALAF 37(4:21 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 19-J.Bell. 19-J.Bell to MOH 36 for 27 yards (49-B.Baratti).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 36(3:42 - 3rd) 4-R.Calais to MOH 27 for 9 yards (35-R.McWood).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - LALAF 27(3:24 - 3rd) Penalty on MOH 58-D.Costin Unsportsmanlike conduct 13 yards enforced at MOH 27. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 14(3:05 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis to MOH 12 for 2 yards (2-C.Singleton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - LALAF 12(2:40 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Calais.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 8 - LALAF 12(2:32 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-J.Bradley. 2-J.Bradley runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:26 - 3rd) 36-S.Artigue extra point is good.
MIAOH
RedHawks
- TD (15 plays, 79 yards, 2:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:26 - 3rd) 36-S.Artigue kicks 56 yards from ULL 35. 31-M.Thomas to MOH 23 for 14 yards (9-K.Greenhouse30-B.Bishop).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 23(2:19 - 3rd) 20-T.Shelton to MOH 28 for 5 yards (2-L.McCaskill17-C.Manac).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIAOH 28(1:33 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 13-J.Sorenson. 13-J.Sorenson to MOH 46 for 18 yards (27-C.Solomon).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 46(1:02 - 3rd) 1-J.Bester to ULL 47 for 7 yards (27-C.Solomon).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - MIAOH 47(0:46 - 3rd) 1-J.Bester to ULL 42 for 5 yards (3-J.Dillon82-A.Landry).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 42(0:23 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Walker.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIAOH 42(0:18 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Sorenson.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - MIAOH 42(0:13 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 83-J.Walker. 83-J.Walker to ULL 28 for 14 yards (19-E.Garror).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 28(15:00 - 4th) 5-B.Gabbert to ULL 26 for 2 yards (11-M.Jacquet25-D.Wallace).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIAOH 26(14:25 - 4th) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 83-J.Walker. 83-J.Walker to ULL 16 for 10 yards (43-J.Quibodeaux).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 16(13:48 - 4th) 1-J.Bester to ULL 11 for 5 yards (24-B.Trahan36-K.Pedescleaux).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIAOH 11(13:15 - 4th) 20-T.Shelton to ULL 7 for 4 yards (38-T.Miller36-K.Pedescleaux).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIAOH 7(12:29 - 4th) 5-B.Gabbert to ULL 4 for 3 yards (4-Z.Hill17-C.Manac).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - MIAOH 4(11:55 - 4th) 1-J.Bester runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - MIAOH 4(11:55 - 4th) 1-J.Bester to ULL 1 for 3 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIAOH 1(11:40 - 4th) 1-J.Bester runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:35 - 4th) 79-S.Sloman extra point is good.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:35 - 4th) 79-S.Sloman kicks 60 yards from MOH 35. 4-R.Calais to ULL 28 for 23 yards (47-L.Phelps27-K.Burse).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 28(11:28 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Gossett.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 28(11:22 - 4th) 4-R.Calais to ULL 30 for 2 yards (90-D.Lemon17-M.Reid).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - LALAF 30(10:42 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis to ULL 36 for 6 yards (17-M.Reid).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - LALAF 36(9:53 - 4th) 47-R.Byrns punts 44 yards from ULL 36 Downed at the MOH 20.
MIAOH
RedHawks
- Fumble (6 plays, 29 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 20(9:45 - 4th) 1-J.Bester to MOH 20 for no gain (17-C.Manac).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAOH 20(9:11 - 4th) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 13-J.Sorenson. 13-J.Sorenson to MOH 38 for 18 yards (19-E.Garror16-P.Butler).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 38(8:31 - 4th) 20-T.Shelton to MOH 46 for 8 yards (7-F.Gardner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - MIAOH 46(7:52 - 4th) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Sorenson.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - MIAOH 46(7:44 - 4th) 1-J.Bester to MOH 47 for 1 yard (97-J.Nelson16-P.Butler).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - MIAOH 46(7:44 - 4th) 1-J.Bester to MOH 48 FUMBLES (16-P.Butler). 97-J.Nelson to MOH 48 for no gain.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- FG (6 plays, 26 yards, 2:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 48(7:35 - 4th) 15-E.Mitchell to MOH 38 for 10 yards (82-K.Butler21-S.Weatherford).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 38(7:25 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis to MOH 26 for 12 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 26(6:06 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis to MOH 21 for 5 yards (49-B.Baratti).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - LALAF 21(5:26 - 4th) 15-E.Mitchell to MOH 18 for 3 yards (95-B.Kimpler49-B.Baratti).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - LALAF 18(5:05 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis complete to 18-J.Williams. 18-J.Williams to MOH 17 for 1 yard (17-M.Reid).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - LALAF 17(4:40 - 4th) Penalty on ULL 63-S.Gardner False start 5 yards enforced at MOH 17. No Play.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - LALAF 22(4:40 - 4th) 36-S.Artigue 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
MIAOH
RedHawks
- Downs (7 plays, 56 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:35 - 4th) 36-S.Artigue kicks 65 yards from ULL 35. 31-M.Thomas to MOH 20 for 20 yards (80-D.Pauley13-P.Mensah).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 20(4:29 - 4th) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Sorenson.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - MIAOH 20(4:25 - 4th) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 16-P.Butler at MOH 46. 16-P.Butler to MOH 28 for 18 yards (11-D.Robinson). Penalty on ULL 59-J.Boudreaux Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MOH 20. No Play.
|+63 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 35(4:05 - 4th) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 19-J.Maye. 19-J.Maye to ULL 2 for 63 yards (38-T.Miller).
|No Gain
|
1 & 2 - MIAOH 2(3:49 - 4th) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 46-A.Homer.
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - MIAOH 2(3:44 - 4th) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Sorenson.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - MIAOH 2(3:40 - 4th) 1-J.Bester to ULL 1 for 1 yard (59-J.Boudreaux4-Z.Hill).
|-23 YD
|
4 & 1 - MIAOH 1(3:15 - 4th) to ULL 24 FUMBLES. 1-J.Bester to ULL 24 for no gain.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 24(3:07 - 4th) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 27 for 3 yards (49-B.Baratti58-D.Costin).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - LALAF 27(3:01 - 4th) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 29 for 2 yards (49-B.Baratti).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - LALAF 29(2:54 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis to ULL 33 for 4 yards (91-A.Sharp).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - LALAF 33(2:51 - 4th) 47-R.Byrns punts 48 yards from ULL 33 to MOH 19 fair catch by 31-M.Thomas.
MIAOH
RedHawks
- Downs (4 plays, 60 yards, 0:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 19(2:44 - 4th) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 19-J.Maye. 19-J.Maye to MOH 23 for 4 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIAOH 23(2:30 - 4th) 5-B.Gabbert to MOH 27 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - MIAOH 27(2:10 - 4th) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 46-A.Homer.
|Sack
|
4 & 2 - MIAOH 27(2:05 - 4th) 5-B.Gabbert sacked at MOH 21 for -6 yards (6-K.Moncrief4-Z.Hill).
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 21(1:58 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis kneels at MOH 23 for -2 yards.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 12 - LALAF 23(1:21 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis kneels at MOH 24 for -1 yard.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 13 - LALAF 24(0:35 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis kneels at MOH 26 for -2 yards.
