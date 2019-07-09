2019 Preseason All-Big 12 football team: Texas QB Sam Ehlinger, Oklahoma LB Kenneth Murray headline

Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts was tabbed as the preseason 'Newcomer of the Year'

The preseason All-Big 12 team was announced by the conference on Tuesday, and it includes several high-profile players who will likely make huge impacts in 2019. Upon the votes being tallied, Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger was tabbed as the preseason Offensive Player of the Year, Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray was voted Defensive Player of the Year and Sooners quarterback and ex-Alabama starting signal-caller Jalen Hurts was chosen as the Newcomer of the Year by media members who cover the conference.

Below is the list of players who received honors from the Big 12 prior to the conference's media days, which take place July 15-16 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

All-Big 12 Offense

PositionPlayerSchool

QB

Sam Ehlinger

Texas

RB

Pooka Williams, Jr. 

Kansas

RB

Kennedy Brooks

Oklahoma

RB 

Chuba Hubbard

Oklahoma State

WR

CeeDee Lamb

Oklahoma

WR

Tylan Wallace 

Oklahoma State

WR

Jalen Reagor

TCU

TE

Grant Calcaterra

Oklahoma

OL

Creed Humphrey

Oklahoma

OL

Lucas Niang

TCU

OL

Zach Shackelford

Texas

OL

Jack Anderson

Texas Tech

OL

Colton McKivitz

West Virginia

All-Big 12 Defense

PositionPlayerSchool

DL

James Lynch

Baylor

DL

JaQuan Bailey

Iowa State

DL

Ray Lima

Iowa State

DL

Reggie Walker

Kansas State

DL

Corey Bethley

TCU

LB

Clay Johnston

Baylor

LB

Marcel Spears Jr.

Iowa State

LB

Kenneth Murray

Oklahoma

DB

Greg Eisworth

Iowa State

DB

A.J. Green

Oklahoma State

DB

Jeff Gladney

TCU

DB

Caden Sterns

Texas

DB

Adrian Frye

Texas Tech

All-Big 12 Special Teams

PositionPlayerSchool

KR/PR

CeeDee Lamb

Oklahoma

PK

Cameron Dicker

Texas

P

Kyle Thompson

Kansas

Oklahoma, who landed six players on this year's team, earned berths into the College Football Playoff the past two seasons on the heels of capturing Big 12 titles. The Sooners lost to Texas in the regular season Red River Rivalry game in 2018 but topped the Longhorns in the Big 12 Championship Game to earn their second consecutive Big 12 crown. They fell to Alabama in the Orange Bowl semifinal to close out their 2018 season, and lost to Georgia in the Rose Bowl semifinal following the 2017 season.

