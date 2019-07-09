2019 Preseason All-Big 12 football team: Texas QB Sam Ehlinger, Oklahoma LB Kenneth Murray headline

The preseason All-Big 12 team was announced by the conference on Tuesday, and it includes several high-profile players who will likely make huge impacts in 2019. Upon the votes being tallied, Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger was tabbed as the preseason Offensive Player of the Year, Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray was voted Defensive Player of the Year and Sooners quarterback and ex-Alabama starting signal-caller Jalen Hurts was chosen as the Newcomer of the Year by media members who cover the conference.

Below is the list of players who received honors from the Big 12 prior to the conference's media days, which take place July 15-16 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

All-Big 12 Offense

All-Big 12 Defense

All-Big 12 Special Teams

Position Player School KR/PR CeeDee Lamb Oklahoma PK Cameron Dicker Texas P Kyle Thompson Kansas

Oklahoma, who landed six players on this year's team, earned berths into the College Football Playoff the past two seasons on the heels of capturing Big 12 titles. The Sooners lost to Texas in the regular season Red River Rivalry game in 2018 but topped the Longhorns in the Big 12 Championship Game to earn their second consecutive Big 12 crown. They fell to Alabama in the Orange Bowl semifinal to close out their 2018 season, and lost to Georgia in the Rose Bowl semifinal following the 2017 season.