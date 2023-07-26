The annual Big Ten Media Days event kicks off on Wednesday as the 2023 season rapidly approaches. The two-day event will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium, home to the conference title game in December. Players and coaches from all 14 schools are scheduled to meet with the media and discuss the upcoming season.

Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti is set to speak first at the event. He took over the position after former commissioner Kevin Warren departed for a job with the Chicago Bears earlier this year. The conference is entering the final year with its current lineup before welcoming UCLA and USC to the fold next summer.

Among the big names participating in the event are Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., Michigan running back Blake Corum, Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa and Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen.

Below is a complete list of the speaking schedule over the two days, as well as the players who will be in attendance.

All times Eastern

Wednesday, July 26

Commissioner Tony Pettiti (10:30 a.m.)

Illinois (11 a.m.) -- Bret Bielema | DL Jer'zhan Newton, DL Keith Randolph Jr., WR Isaiah Williams

Rutgers (11:15 a.m.) -- Greg Schiano | LB Deion Jennings, TE Johnny Langan, DL Aaron Lewis

Michigan State (11:30 a.m.) -- Mel Tucker | OG J.D. Duplain, LB Cal Haladay, WR Tre Mosley

Northwestern (11:45 a.m.) -- David Braun

Penn State (12 p.m.) -- James Franklin | S Keaton Ellis, OL Olumuyiwa Fashanu, DE Adisa Isaac

Iowa (12:15 p.m.) -- Kirk Ferentz | DB Cooper DeJean, TE Luke Lachey, LB Jay Higgins

Ohio State (12:30 p.m.) -- Ryan Day | WR Marvin Harrison Jr., TE Cade Stover, DE JT Tuimolau

Thursday, July 27

Indiana (11 a.m.) -- Tom Allen | LB Aaron Casey, RB/RS Jaylin Lucas, DB Noah Pierre

Maryland (11:15 a.m.) -- Mike Locksley | RB Roman Hemby, DB Tarheeb Still, QB Taulia Tagovailoa

Minnesota (11:30 a.m.) -- P.J. Fleck | WR Chris Autman-Bell, DB Tyler Nubin, TE Brevyn Spann-Ford

Purdue (11:45 a.m.) -- Ryan Walters | QB Hudson Card, DB Sanoussi Kane, WR TJ Sheffield

Nebraska (12 p.m.) -- Matt Rhule | OG Ethan Piper, LB Luke Reimer, QB Jeff Sims

Wisconsin (12:15 p.m.) -- Luke Fickell | RB Braelon Allen, QB Tanner Mordecai, LB Maema Njongmeta

Michigan (12:30 p.m.) -- Jim Harbaugh | RB Blake Corum, DT Kris Jenkins, CB Mike Sainristil

Check these out ...