The annual Big Ten Media Days event kicks off on Wednesday as the 2023 season rapidly approaches. The two-day event will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium, home to the conference title game in December. Players and coaches from all 14 schools are scheduled to meet with the media and discuss the upcoming season.
Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti is set to speak first at the event. He took over the position after former commissioner Kevin Warren departed for a job with the Chicago Bears earlier this year. The conference is entering the final year with its current lineup before welcoming UCLA and USC to the fold next summer.
Among the big names participating in the event are Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., Michigan running back Blake Corum, Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa and Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen.
Below is a complete list of the speaking schedule over the two days, as well as the players who will be in attendance.
All times Eastern
Wednesday, July 26
Commissioner Tony Pettiti (10:30 a.m.)
Illinois (11 a.m.) -- Bret Bielema | DL Jer'zhan Newton, DL Keith Randolph Jr., WR Isaiah Williams
Rutgers (11:15 a.m.) -- Greg Schiano | LB Deion Jennings, TE Johnny Langan, DL Aaron Lewis
Michigan State (11:30 a.m.) -- Mel Tucker | OG J.D. Duplain, LB Cal Haladay, WR Tre Mosley
Northwestern (11:45 a.m.) -- David Braun
Penn State (12 p.m.) -- James Franklin | S Keaton Ellis, OL Olumuyiwa Fashanu, DE Adisa Isaac
Iowa (12:15 p.m.) -- Kirk Ferentz | DB Cooper DeJean, TE Luke Lachey, LB Jay Higgins
Ohio State (12:30 p.m.) -- Ryan Day | WR Marvin Harrison Jr., TE Cade Stover, DE JT Tuimolau
Thursday, July 27
Indiana (11 a.m.) -- Tom Allen | LB Aaron Casey, RB/RS Jaylin Lucas, DB Noah Pierre
Maryland (11:15 a.m.) -- Mike Locksley | RB Roman Hemby, DB Tarheeb Still, QB Taulia Tagovailoa
Minnesota (11:30 a.m.) -- P.J. Fleck | WR Chris Autman-Bell, DB Tyler Nubin, TE Brevyn Spann-Ford
Purdue (11:45 a.m.) -- Ryan Walters | QB Hudson Card, DB Sanoussi Kane, WR TJ Sheffield
Nebraska (12 p.m.) -- Matt Rhule | OG Ethan Piper, LB Luke Reimer, QB Jeff Sims
Wisconsin (12:15 p.m.) -- Luke Fickell | RB Braelon Allen, QB Tanner Mordecai, LB Maema Njongmeta
Michigan (12:30 p.m.) -- Jim Harbaugh | RB Blake Corum, DT Kris Jenkins, CB Mike Sainristil
