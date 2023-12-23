Florida State and Georgia both had College Football Playoff aspirations, but they will have to settle for a meeting in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30 instead. The Seminoles, who went 12-0 in the regular season before beating No. 14 Louisville in the ACC title game, were left out of the four-team field by the committee. They are 14.5-point underdogs against Georgia in the latest 2023-24 college football bowl odds at SportsLine consensus. The Bulldogs had their hopes of a third straight national championship dashed by Alabama in the SEC title game.

One of the college football picks the model is high on during bowl season: No. 10 Penn State (-4) builds on a 10-win season with a convincing win over No. 11 Ole Miss in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 30 at noon ET. The Nittany Lions came up short of their ultimate goal this season due to losses against Michigan and Ohio State, but they still put together an impressive 10-win campaign. All 10 of their wins came by at least two scores, including a 27-6 win over Rutgers and a 42-0 win over Michigan State to close their slate.

Penn State has covered the spread at a 13-1-1 clip in its last 15 games as a favorite, and its defense allowed the fewest yards in the country this season. The Nittany Lions allowed just 9.3 points per game as favorites, so they will be the stingiest defense that Ole Miss has faced. The Rebels have failed to cover the spread in four straight games, which is one reason why the model has Penn State covering in 60% of simulations.

Another prediction: No. 8 Oregon (-17) cruises to a blowout win over No. 23 Liberty in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1 in a 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, who was a Heisman Finalist, will play despite expectations of being one of the first quarterbacks selected in the 2024 NFL Draft. Nix was second in college football in passing yards (4,145) and his 40 passing touchdowns were tied for the most in the sport. Nix orchestrated the second-best scoring offense in college football with Oregon averaging 44.2 points per game, trailing only LSU at 46.4 points per game.

Liberty has been a great story this season, going 13-0 and winning Conference USA. But although the Flames are fifth in college football in scoring (40.8 points per game), they've only faced one defense ranked in the top 50 in scoring average this season. Meanwhile, Oregon is 11th in scoring defense, allowing just 17.3 points per game while playing some of the nation's top offenses in a Pac-12 schedule. Oregon went 9-3 ATS as a favorite this year and the model projects the Ducks' talent to just be too much for Liberty, which is why Oregon is covering the spread in almost 60% of simulations. See which other teams the model likes here.

Saturday, Dec. 23

Camellia Bowl: Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State (-2.5, 54.5)

Birmingham Bowl: Duke vs. Troy (-7, 44.5)

Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force vs. James Madison (-1, 41)

Idaho Potato Bowl: Georgia State vs. Utah State (-1.5, 59)

68 Ventures Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. South Alabama (-17.5, 44.5)

Las Vegas Bowl: Northwestern vs. Utah (-6.5, 41.5)

Hawaii Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State (-10, 48)

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl: Bowling Green vs. Minnesota (-3.5, 38.5)

First Responder Bowl: Rice vs. Texas State (-4.5, 60.5)

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: UNLV vs. Kansas (-12.5, 64.5)

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Military Bowl: Tulane vs. Virginia Tech (-10, 45.5)

Duke's Mayo Bowl: North Carolina vs. West Virginia (-6.5, 55.5)

Holiday Bowl: USC vs. Louisville (-7.5, 58)

Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M (-2, 53)

Thursday, Dec. 28

Fenway Bowl: Boston College vs. SMU (-11, 51)

Pinstripe Bowl: Rutgers vs. Miami (-1, 41)

Pop-Tarts Bowl: North Carolina State vs. Kansas State (-3, 47.5)

Alamo Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Arizona (-3, 62.5)

Friday, Dec. 29

Gator Bowl: Kentucky vs. Clemson (-5, 47)

Sun Bowl: Oregon State vs. Notre Dame (-6.5, 43)

Liberty Bowl: Memphis vs. Iowa State (-9, 57.5)

Cotton Bowl: Ohio State vs. Missouri (-2.5, 49)

Saturday, Dec. 30

Peach Bowl: Ole Miss vs. Penn State (-4, 48.5)

Music City Bowl: Maryland vs. Auburn (-2.5, 50.5)

Orange Bowl: Florida State vs. Georgia (-14, 44.5)

Arizona Bowl: Toledo vs. Wyoming (-3, 44.5)

Monday, Jan. 1

ReliaQuest Bowl: Wisconsin vs. LSU (-8, 55)

Fiesta Bowl: Liberty vs. Oregon (-17.5, 65.5)

Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Tennessee (-8, 36)

Rose Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan (-1, 45)

Sugar Bowl: Washington vs. Texas (-4, 64)