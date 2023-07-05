Georgia received a major boost to its No. 1-ranked 2024 recruiting class on Wednesday with the commitment of four-star offensive tackle Daniel Calhoun. Calhoun -- an in-state product from Marietta, Georgia -- is the Bulldogs' 22nd commitment in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Calhoun, the No. 70-ranked overall player in the 247Sports rankings, elected to stay in his home state and commit to the Bulldogs over Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee, Texas, Clemson, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Texas A&M among others. He ranks as the No. 13 player in the state of Georgia and the No. 4 OT prospect in his class.

The Bulldogs' track record for producing talented offensive linemen was the deciding factor for Calhoun.

"Really the development part," Calhoun told 247Sports. "They develop really good offensive tackles and players."

The Bulldogs have done impressive work this cycle convincing the best talent in the state to stay home with the staff securing five commitments from the top 20 ranked players in Georgia. Headlining the group is five-star QB Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 overall player in the 2024 rankings. Georgia also has in-state commitments from four-star WR Ny Carr, four-star RB Dwight Phillips Jr., four-star DB Demello Jones.

Below is a scouting report on Calhoun from 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins.

A massive human with the desired power and length. Has measured north of 6-foot-6 multiple times and is believed to be tipping the scales at just under 360 pounds. More importantly, owns branches for arms and a near 7-foot wingspan. At his best when he's moving forward as he will latch onto defenders and use his sheer mass to get them out of the way. Spent much of junior campaign lined up at left tackle for a Centennial squad that leaned heavily on its run game. Effective when asked to pull as he quickly gets to his assignment and tries to either swallow up or knock down would-be tacklers. Transferred into Walton for senior season where he is expected to get more looks in pass protection. Must get better with his footwork and his initial punch, but has the reach to extend the arc, which is important because he's only going to see more and more speed rushers on Saturdays. Also has to keep improving pad level. Should be viewed as one of the more promising offensive line prospects in the 2024 cycle given his body of work. Overall makeup suggests that his ceiling might be highest on the right side, but could find a home at one of the guard spots. Will likely need plenty of time to develop, but should thrive in a pro-style system that wants to constantly win at the point of attack and grind down opponents

Calhoun has two older brothers that both played college football. Vincent Calhoun played at Minnesota as an OL, appearing in 21 games with 13 starts. Chris Calhoun played at Wake Forest from 2015-18 and appeared in 51 total games.