Maryland vs. Rutgers odds: 2019 Week 6 college football picks, predictions from advanced computer model

Since rising to No. 21 in the AP Top 25 thanks to a 63-20 blowout of then-ranked Syracuse, the Maryland Terrapins have had their season turn for the worst with a loss to Temple and then a 59-0 blowout at the hands of No. 12 Penn State. Now the Terps will look to rebound on Saturday when they visit Rutgers for a Big Ten matchup. The Scarlet Knights are also coming off a blowout loss -- 52-0 at the hands of No. 19 Michigan -- and their only win this season has come against UMass. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET at SHI Stadium and the Terps are 14-point favorites with the total at 55.5 in the latest Maryland vs. Rutgers odds. But before you make your Week 6 college football predictions, be sure to check out the Maryland vs. Rutgers picks from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Over the past four years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning $4,200 profit for $100 players on its top-rated college football against the spread picks. The model enters Week 6 of the 2019 college football season on a strong run, going 52-34 on its top-rated picks. It also called North Carolina (+27.5) covering with plenty of room to spare against Clemson and Ohio State (-17) easily covering against Nebraska last week.

Now, it has simulated Rutgers vs. Maryland 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under, and it also says one side of the spread is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations.

The model has taken into account that Rutgers got blasted 52-0 by Michigan last week. It marked the end for Ash as the Scarlet Knights have struggled against major competition this year, losing to Michigan, Iowa and Boston College by a combined score of 112-16. In total, Ash left Rutgers with an 8-32 mark as the head coach. The Scarlet Knights have won just two games since the beginning of 2018.

The model has also considered that when Maryland was at its best it was because its speed was on full display. In wins over Howard and Syracuse, the Terrapins averaged 335.5 yards rushing per game and scored and had eight total touchdowns of 20 yards or more.

Maryland averaged 7.9 yards per play during its first two wins of the season but has averaged just 3.3 yards per play the last two weeks. The primary difference has been that Virginia Tech transfer Josh Jackson hasn't been accurate enough to keep defenses from crowding Maryland's playmakers. Jackson is completing just 50.4 percent of his passes this season, but if he can take a step forward it could open things back up for the Terps offense.

So who wins Rutgers vs. Maryland? And which side of the spread hits more than 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.