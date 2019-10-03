Penn State vs. Purdue odds: 2019 Week 6 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

A Big Ten battle is on tap between Penn State and Purdue at noon ET on Saturday at Beaver Stadium. Penn State is 4-0 overall and 3-0 at home, while Purdue is 1-3 overall and 0-1 on the road. Penn State has been good against the spread this season (3-1), while Purdue has been faring much worse (1-3). Last week against Maryland, Penn State absolutely dominated, covering by 52.5 points as 6.5-point road favorites. Meanwhile, Purdue has losses to Nevada, TCU and Minnesota this season and is looking to grab its first win over Penn State since 2004. The Nittany Lions are favored by 28 points in the latest Penn State vs. Purdue odds, while the over-under is set at 56. Before you make any Penn State vs. Purdue picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning $4,200 profit for $100 players on its top-rated college football against the spread picks. The model enters Week 6 of the 2019 college football season on a strong run, going 52-34 on its top-rated picks. It also called North Carolina (+27.5) covering with plenty of room to spare against Clemson and Ohio State (-17) easily covering against Nebraska last week. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Penn State vs. Purdue 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The Nittany Lions kept a clean sheet against Maryland last week in the 59-0 win. QB Sean Clifford had a stellar game for the Nittany Lions as he passed for 398 yards and three touchdowns. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Clifford this season. It was a strong performance on both sides of the ball, as the offense racked up 622 yards from scrimmage and the defense smothered the Maryland offense, allowing just 128 total yards and forcing three turnovers.

The Boilermakers came up short against Minnesota last week, falling 38-31. RB King Doerue put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 94 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. It was Doerue's best game of the season and gave the Purdue offense some semblance of balance after it had struggled to run the ball throughout the season. With star receiver Rondale Moore now listed as week-to-week with a knee injury, it's going to be imperative for Doerue and the Boilermakers to find ways to run the ball effectively.

So who wins Penn State vs. Purdue? And which side of the spread is hitting in 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.