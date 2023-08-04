Washington State president Kirk Schulz and athletic director Pat Chun released a joint statement Friday as the Pac-12 faces an increasingly uncertain future as multiple conference members appear to be headed for greener pastures. Schulz and Chun expressed disappointment in the reported decisions made by other Pac-12 schools in the latest round of conference realignment while stressing Washington State is prepared for "numerous scenarios" moving forward.

"We are disappointed with the recent decisions by some of our Pac-12 peers," the statement read. "While we had hoped that our membership would remain together, this outcome was always a possibility, and we have been working diligently to determine what is next for Washington State Athletics. We've prepared for numerous scenarios, including our current situation. With exceptional student-athletes, a strong Cougar tradition and incredible support from our fans, donors and alumni, we will chart the best path forward together."

Friday's statement came amid reports Friday of Oregon and Washington being on the brink of departing the conference for the Big Ten come the 2024-25 school year. If that move materializes, it would mark five defections from the Pac-12 since June 2022, when USC and UCLA announced they would leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten that same season. Colorado became the third official defection from the Pac-12 in July when the Buffaloes announced they will leave the Pac-12 for a return to the Big 12 come 2024.

Washington State, along with Oregon State, has not been seen as an expansion candidate for an existing Power Five conference in the latest wave of realignment. California and Stanford have been loosely linked as potential Big Ten expansion candidates, while Arizona, Arizona State and Utah have long been linked as Big 12 expansion targets to join Colorado.

The remarks from Washington State's leadership come a day after Cougars football coach Jake Dickert lamented the cost of ongoing realignment, including the potential loss of longtime regional rivalries.

"The old question of, 'How long would it take TV money to destroy college football?' Maybe we're here," Dickert told reporters. "To think, even remotely, five years ago the Pac-12 would be in this position, it's unthinkable to think that we're here today. And to think that local rivalries are at risk … to me, is unbelievable."