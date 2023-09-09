After scoring upsets as double-digit underdogs last week, both Duke and Colorado made their way into the AP Top 25, ranking No. 21 and No. 22 respectively. Duke will place FCS Lafayette but Colorado will once again be one of the headliners on the Week 2 college football schedule as the Buffaloes host the Nebraska Cornhuskers in a noon ET kickoff. After the impressive win over TCU as 20.5-point underdogs last week, Deion Sanders' squad is a 3-point home favorite over the Cornhuskers according to SportsLine consensus Week 2 college football odds.

In the biggest game of the week, No. 3 Alabama is a 7-point home favorite over No. 11 Texas in the Week 2 college football lines as both teams look to make a College Football Playoff statement.

Top Week 2 college football expert predictions

One of Sallee's top Week 2 college football picks: He's backing No. 15 Oregon (-6.5) on the road against Texas Tech in a 7 p.m. ET matchup on Saturday. Oddsmakers are clearly expecting to see the rubber band effect in play here after Oregon defeated Portland State 81-7 while Texas Tech lost 35-33 in double overtime against Wyoming as 13.5 point favorites.

However, Sallee is looking at this perplexing line as an opportunity with Texas Tech clearly reeling on defense and Oregon's offense firing on all cylinders early. Oregon averaged 10.1 yards per play while piling up 729 yards of total offense and had four players score multiple touchdowns in its Week 1 win. Bo Nix went 23 for 27 for 287 yards and three touchdowns and looked like one of the most improved players in the country after transferring from Auburn to Oregon last year.

Meanwhile, the Texas Tech defense gave up 171 rushing yards to Wyoming and the offense struggled to take advantage of the fact that they outgained their opponents 431-320 and won the turnover battle 2-1. The Red Raiders will be tougher at home but Oregon will be looking to make a statement with a power-five road win as the Ducks look to earn their way back into the College Football Playoff for the first time since its inaugural season in 2014. See what else Sallee likes at SportsLine.

