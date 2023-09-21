The Week 4 college football schedule is perhaps the best of the season so far with six Top 25 matchups, including one top-10 showdown, anchoring the slate. There will be conference and College Football Playoff implications in several matchups, including No. 13 Alabama vs. No. 15 Ole Miss in the 3:30 p.m. ET SEC on CBS game where the Crimson Tide are 7-point favorites in the Week 4 college football odds via the SportsLine consensus.

No. 6 Ohio State is a 3.5-point road favorite at No. 9 Notre Dame in the latest Week 4 college football spreads. Meanwhile, Deion Sanders and No. 19 Colorado get their biggest test to date as they go to No. 10 Oregon with the Ducks listed at -21 for the Pac-12 showdown. Before locking in any Week 4 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the top Week 4 college football expert picks, predictions and best bets from Barrett Sallee.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered his three best college football picks to members each week. He swept his Week 3 best bets for SportsLine members, hitting Over 48.5 in FSU-Boston College, Under 59 in Tennessee vs. Florida and Washington -16 vs. Michigan State, all with room to spare.

Now, he has turned his attention to the Week 4 college football odds and is sharing his top three best bets over at SportsLine. If you parlay them together, you could be looking at a return of around 6-1. Get his top college football picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 4 college football expert predictions

One of Sallee's top Week 4 college football picks: Sallee is backing No. 8 Washington (-21.5) to cover at home against Cal in a 10:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

The Huskies are rolling early in the season. They're 3-0 and none of their matchups have been close despite facing a decent non-conference slate that has included Michigan State and Boise State. They're 2-1 against the spread, only missing a cover by two points in a 43-10 win over Tulsa in Week 2.

Cal is coming off an uninspiring 31-17 win over Idaho where the Golden Bears failed to cover the spread. Sallee believes Washington is a legitimate national title contender and the Huskies will show that off on Saturday.

"The Golden Bears will be walking into a lion's den ... er, Huskies den ... when they square off with Washington on Saturday night," Sallee told SportsLine. "All of the focus on Washington has been on star quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and the dynamic offense, but it's the defense that has vaulted this team into a national title contender. Is Cal going to be able to keep up in a track meet? Nope. Not against this defense and especially not at Husky Stadium." See what other picks Sallee likes at SportsLine.

How to make Week 4 college football picks

Sallee has also found two other college football picks he loves, including saying one underdog will run away late in a game where "the wrong team is favored." You can only see his picks at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for Week 4 of college football, and which underdog will run away with an outright victory? Visit SportsLine now to see Barrett Sallee's college football best bets, all from one of the top analysts in the nation who swept his best bets last week, and find out.