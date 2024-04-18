Ritual

Whether you're struggling with digestive issues or you've just been reading up on the important connection between gut health and your overall health, probiotic supplements are a great way to add a dose of good bacteria to your diet.

For the best results, though, you need to make sure you only choose gut powders and capsules that have been third-party tested to ensure they actually contain the bacteria strains (and the dosages) that they claim to on their labels.

To help you save on your next supply of probiotics, we've rounded up some of the best probiotic deals from around the web. Right now, you can save up to 20% on top-rated probiotic powders, capsules and more.

20% off of your first order of Ritual Synbiotic+

Ritual delivers on its promise of digestible supplements that can be taken with or without food (a bonus for those of us who only remember to take our vitamins long after we've eaten) and that won't wreak havoc on your stomach. The fact that Ritual is now available on Amazon piqued our interest, too; we've used the daily supplement for years.

Where Ritual's Synbiotic+ gut health supplement shines is that it's a 3-in-1 supplement, featuring prebiotics, probiotics and postbiotics. The probiotic blend delivers 11 billion colony-forming units (CFUs) from "two of the world's most clinically studied strains," per the company. The combination targets bad bacteria in the gut while claiming to boost the immune system.

Right now, shoppers can get 20% off their first order of Synbiotic+ when they buy it directly from Ritual. That brings the price down to $44 for a one-month supply (reduced from $54).

An on-the-go gut powder for 10% off

Packaged in convenient single-serving packets, Zebora Probiotic Super Nutritional Powder is easy to toss in your gym bag or purse so you can take it whenever makes sense for you. Just tear open the packet and dump the contents into your water bottle and drink.

You can also mix this gut powder with yogurt, apple sauce, smoothies, protein shakes or any other cold beverage or snack you like.

Convenience aside, it's also a potent blend. With 50 billion CFUs per serving, each bag offers one of the highest concentrations of probiotics you can find. That serving is a blend of 13 different probiotic strains to help promote more biodiversity in your gut biome.

Get a 30-count jar of the convenient on-the-go gut powder for $17 on Amazon (reduced from $18).

Get 20% off peach-flavored probiotic gummies

Taking your daily probiotic supplement is so easy (and tasty) with this peach-flavored gummy from Olly. Each gummy contains 500 million CFUs of bacillus coagulans, a beneficial bacterial strain that's used to help with constipation, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and other digestive issues. The NSF-certified probiotic is gluten-free and also includes a prebiotic blend to help promote the growth of good bacteria in your gut.

Right now, you can get a 30-day supply of these popular probiotic gummies for just $12 (reduced from $15).

Save on Amazon's bestselling probiotic supplement

Each capsule of Physician's Choice supplement is loaded with 60 billion CFUs of a 10-strain probiotic blend, making this one of the most potent gut capsules you can find. The third-party tested probiotic packages that potent blend in an acid-resistant capsule to help those probiotic strains survive the stomach and reach the intestine where they can thrive and multiply.

Right now, you can get a 30-day supply of this bestselling probiotic supplement for just $22 on Amazon (reduced from $25).

Save up to $15 on Seed Health's 24-strain probiotic blend

Designed for both gastrointestinal and whole-body health, Seed DS-01 features a blend of 24 clinically studied probiotic strains, each meant to support different functions, from digestive health to heart health. That's the widest variety of beneficial bacteria strains we've seen in a gut capsule, which makes this one of the best options for anyone trying to restore biodiversity to their gut biome.

Normally, a one-time purchase of a 30-day supply will cost you $65. But right now, you can try this potent probiotic blend for just $57 when you order it from Amazon.

If you're ready to subscribe, you can save even more by ordering it directly from Seed. When you set up monthly deliveries, you pay just $50 per bottle. You can cancel your subscription anytime.

