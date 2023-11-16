Fanatics/CBS Essentials

Christmas is still a month away, but Black Friday season is here. That means it's the perfect time to save big on presents for the NBA fans in your life. We found deep discounts on all sorts of great basketball gear, from sleek tumblers and jewelry to classic NBA apparel.

Amazon is the place to start your NBA Black Friday deal hunt. Right now the site is running a $10 off $50 promotion on qualifying NBA gear (including fan merch, basketballs, nets, bags and more sports essentials).

Then, check out one of the best Black Friday sales on fan gear right now happening at Fanatics. The site, loaded with official NBA merch, is currently running a 25% off (or more) sitewide sale when you use the code NFLST. Save big on T-shirts, hoodies, jackets, polos and other accessories that could all serve as standalone gifts or stocking stuffers this holiday season. But hurry, this sitewide deal ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on Nov. 16.

Black Friday 2023 NBA holiday shoping guide

If you need more help when it comes to finding the best Black Friday deals on NBA gear, we've picked out 10 of the hottest NBA products that can be shipped your way soon, all from an officially-licensed NBA partner. And all at a deep early Black Friday discount price.

(Looking more more gift ideas for sports fans? Check out these Black Friday deals on NFL fan gear and our picks for the best Christmas gifts for NFL fans.)

Golden State Warriors Stainless Steel Tumbler: $22

Fanatics

Sip your beverages with a sense of Golden State Warriors pride with this striking Tervis Arctic tumbler. It features vibrant team graphics to show off your unwavering Golden State Warriors spirit. Plus, the double-wall insulation and stainless-steel material keep your drinks at the optimal temperature.

Nuggets 2023 NBA Finals Towel: $9

Fanatics

The Denver Nuggets brought home the coveted Larry O'Brien Trophy as the official 2023 NBA Finals Champions! Commemorate your team being crowned the best in the league with this 22" x 42" locker room towel from WinCraft. Featuring celebratory graphics matching those worn by the players, this Denver Nuggets piece is the best way to show off one of your happiest days as a fan and remind everyone of your team's historic moment for years to come.

NBA Women's Earrings: $4

Fanatics

Showcase your passion for the NBA with a one-of-a-kind set of accessories with these oval earrings from WinCraft. Featuring authentic NBA graphics, these beautiful pieces of jewelry will represent your love for your favorite sport throughout the season.

Brooklyn Nets Full-Snap Jacket: $40



Fanatics

Put all eyes on your loyalty to the Brooklyn Nets by sporting this Tricolor Remix jacket from Starter. Its bold design is decked out in official team colors and attention-grabbing Brooklyn Nets graphics on all sides. Lustrous satin fabric gives this full-snap jacket a glossy finish, and raglan sleeves provide extra range of motion. It's finished with a quilted lining, which creates a soft feel for comfortable wearing.

Los Angeles Clippers Hoodie: $24



Fanatics

You love to cheer on the LA Clippers when they hit the court. Now you'll turn heads when you pull on this Nike Spotlight On Court Practice pullover hoodie. With crisp graphics across the chest and Dri-Fit fabric, you'll stand out as a top LA Clippers fan while staying comfortable through the next match.

Toronto Raptors Quarter-Zip Hoodie: $22

Fanatics

Make your Toronto Raptors fandom loud and clear by sporting this Team Leader Iconic Anorak quarter-zip jacket from Fanatics Branded. It features an exciting colorblock design of vibrant colors, which makes the team graphics on the front pop out. The adjustable hood and raglan sleeves help you maintain a comfortable fit with plenty of arm room to cheer on your favorite Toronto Raptors players.

Dallas Mavericks Logo T-Shirt: $20



Fanatics

The Dallas Mavericks never disappoint, and neither does this fantastic Primary Team Logo T-shirt from Fanatics Branded. It's the perfect tee to slip on for a casual day or when you're looking to celebrate a team victory. No matter when you decide to wear it, you're guaranteed to look and feel like the ultimate Dallas Mavericks supporter!

Los Angeles Lakers Snapback Hat: $12



Fanatics

Add a touch of Los Angeles Lakers flair to most any outfit with this Core Basic hat from Mitchell & Ness. It features raised Los Angeles Lakers graphics on a solid color crown, making your favorite team the focal point. The snapback closure is also quick and easy to adjust for the ideal fit.

Sacramento Kings 16-can Cooler: $18

Fanatics

Keep your beverages chilled on Sacramento Kings game day with this lightweight cooler tote. Great for tailgating, the bag's leak-proof lining helps prevent spills while you're on the go. The zippered pocket featuring printed Sacramento Kings graphics is also the perfect place to store smaller items.

Oklahoma City Thunder Garden Flag: $4

Fanatics

Show your love for the Oklahoma City Thunder with this double-sided garden flag from WinCraft! Normally $16, this flag is more than 75% off ahead of Black Friday at Fanatics.

How to find NBA gifts for any basketball fan this holiday season

When shopping for NBA fans, one of our secret weapons this holiday season is the Amazon NBA Fan Shop. It's a easy-to-shop selection of officially licensed NBA gear for each and every team. You can check out the NBA Fan Shop by tapping the button below.

We also like Fanatics. With Fanatics, there are literally thousands of NBA gift options at your disposal and you can sort those options by team, brand, collection, type of merchandise and more to drill down on that perfect holiday gift. There are t-shirts, hats, hoodies, jerseys and accessories for every team and available at almost every price range.

With Black Friday right around the corner, there are numerous deals on the best NBA gear at Fanatics.

