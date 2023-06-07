If you're inclined to eye roll at the mere mention of less-than-authentic (aka fake) holidays, pump the breaks. Global Running Day is here and we think this is a day worth mentioning -- and celebrating.

Lace up your running shoes. Better yet, refresh your old pair with great discounts on top running shoes like the Brooks Ghost 14, now over 35% off on Amazon or the Asics Gel-Kayano 29, $110 (reduced from $160). Let's celebrate Global Running Day right.

Shop the best running shoe deals on Amazon

Best shoe deals for Global Running Day

Wednesday, June 7 is Global Running Day. With support from hundreds of organizations including USA Track & Field, Boston Athletic Association (host of the Boston Marathon) and more, runners of all skill levels can lace up and hit the pavement, grass or treadmill, or join one of the many Global Running Day events around the world.

No matter what your skill level, Global Running Day is a great opportunity to upgrade your kicks. That's because many of the top running shoe brands are offering discounts right now.

Favored brand of long-distance runners: Brooks Ghost 14

While some runners might go for the flash of another running shoe brand, die hard runners and long-distance enthusiasts have long-since touted Brooks. The Ghost 14 is set on a soft blown rubber outsole, which provides traction and grip while also providing for natural foot movement and fluidity.

Brooks' signature DNA Loft adds extra cushion to the Ghost 14, extending past the heel for easy use of the entire foot from landing to step.

Known as much for durability and solid running shoes as it is style, Ghost 14 comes in nearly two dozen color ways.

Brooks Ghost 14, $79 and up (reduced from $140)

If Brooks is the brand for you run on over to the Brooks Summer Sale, which features over 25% off on some the shoe brand's most popular running shoes.

Great support: Asics Men's Gel-Kayano 29

Best for middle-to-long distance runs, Asics is known for durable, supportive shoes that provide maximum support in a lightweight shoe.

The shoe's gel technology in the heel adds comfort and shock absorption on lungs runs, while Asics Litetruss technology in front of the shoe keeps the road soft and your foot fully supported.

The shoe's sockliner is there to add comfort and stability. While this isn't the shoe for speed demons doing short spring or track workouts, Asics Gel-Kayano 29 is a shoe that can suit distance runners of any duration.

Asics Men's Gel-Kayano 29, $110 (reduced from $160)

If you like Asics, but want even more support and stability, check out Asics Gel-Nimbus 24, $100 (reduced from $160). The light and "springy" cushion was a hit with runners, many of whom boasted the shoe's comfort on long distance runs.

Asics Gel-Nimbus 24, $100 (reduced from $160)

Under Armour Charged Assert 9

This durable lightweight running shoe is designed for maximum support on fast distance runs, its mesh overlay keeps the foot cool for miles. UA's patented cushioning in the midsole uses compression for ultimate responsiveness. Under Armour's signature solid rubber outsole covers zones that receive the most impact meaning less pressure on your joints and knees. A great shoe for an even great price, this shoe receives 4.6 stars on Amazon. No wonder.

Under Armour Charged Assert 9, $47 and up

Great for the gym: Saucony Cohesion 13

A reliable, sturdy shoe at a great sale price, running enthusiasts have come to know Saucony as a go-to brand for durable shoes that stand the test of time (and all those miles they log). The shoe utilizes grid technology and Versa Form cushioning to absorb shock on even the longest of training runs.

Saucony Men's Cohesion 13 Running Shoe, $33 and up

Shop more Global Running Day shoe deals:

