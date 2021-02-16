To tier a position means to bundle players with a similar projected outcome, creating an alternate form of rankings that will better serve you on Draft Day. Knowing which position to target means knowing where the biggest drop-off is coming, and having tiers will make it immediately apparent during the heat of the draft.

Tiers 2.0: C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | SP | RP

Below are the outfield tiers for 2021, depicting a position that will dominate the first round of every draft but then peter out until the middle rounds.

The Super Elite: Ronald Acuna, Mike Trout, Mookie Betts, Juan Soto, Christian Yelich

The Elite: Cody Bellinger, Bryce Harper

The Near-Elite: Whit Merrifield, Kyle Tucker, Marcell Ozuna, Aaron Judge, George Springer, Eloy Jimenez, Luis Robert, Starling Marte

The Next-Best Things: (J.D. Martinez), (Nelson Cruz), (Yordan Alvarez), Trent Grisham, Charlie Blackmon, Nick Castellanos, Cavan Biggio, (Giancarlo Stanton), Brandon Lowe, Randy Arozarena, Michael Conforto, Teoscar Hernandez, Austin Meadows, Jeff McNeil, Dominic Smith, Wil Myers, Eddie Rosario, Mike Yastrzemski, Lourdes Gurriel, Joey Gallo^, Michael Brantley†, Max Kepler†

The Fallback Options: (Jorge Soler), Tommy Pham, Dylan Moore, (Franmil Reyes), Anthony Santander, Trey Mancini, Clint Frazier, Ryan Mountcastle, A.J. Pollock, Kyle Lewis, Ramon Laureano, Alex Verdugo, Dylan Carlson, Tommy Edman, Byron Buxton^, Jesse Winker, Ian Happ, Mark Canha†

The Last Resorts: Chris Taylor, Lorenzo Cain, Victor Robles^, Andrew McCutchen, (Shohei Ohtani), Alex Kirilloff, Daulton Varsho^, Aaron Hicks, Mitch Haniger, Andrew Benintendi

The Deep-Leaguers: David Dahl, Nick Senzel, (Willie Calhoun), Jarred Kelenic, Kole Calhoun, Nick Solak, Brandon Nimmo, Kyle Schwarber, Joc Pederson, Jon Berti^, Garrett Hampson, Hunter Dozier, Cristian Pache, Hunter Renfroe^, Adam Eaton

The Leftovers: Yasiel Puig, Jurickson Profar, Randal Grichuk, Shin-Soo Choo, Avisail Garcia, Leody Taveras, Jackie Bradley, Kevin Pillar, Victor Reyes, Raimel Tapia, David Peralta, Bryan Reynolds, Justin Upton, (Khris Davis), Adam Duvall, Sam Hilliard, Gregory Polanco, Myles Straw, Shogo Akiyama, Robbie Grossman, Jason Heyward, Ryan Braun, Jo Adell, Miguel Andujar, Austin Slater, Stephen Piscotty, Austin Hays, Aristides Aquino, Julio Rodriguez, Alex Dickerson, Corey Dickerson, Michael Chavis, Ian Desmond, Sam Haggerty, Magneuris Sierra, Nomar Mazara, Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, DJ Stewart

^ one tier lower in points leagues

† one tier lower in categories leagues

() DH-only