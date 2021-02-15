To tier a position means to bundle players with a similar projected outcome, creating an alternate form of rankings that will better serve you on Draft Day. Knowing which position to target means knowing where the biggest drop-off is coming, and having tiers will make it immediately apparent during the heat of the draft.
Tiers 2.0: Catcher | First base | Second base | Third base | Outfield | Starting pitcher | Relief pitcher
Below are the shortstop tiers for 2021, depicting a well-distributed position that's host to some of the biggest stars in the game.
The Super Elite: Fernando Tatis, Trea Turner^, Trevor Story^
The Elite: Francisco Lindor, Corey Seager
The Near-Elite: Adalberto Mondesi^, Bo Bichette, Tim Anderson, Xander Bogaerts
The Next-Best Things: Gleyber Torres, Javier Baez, Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson
The Fallback Options: Didi Gregorius, Marcus Semien, David Fletcher†, Tommy Edman, Jorge Polanco†
The Last Resorts: Andres Gimenez^, Chris Taylor, Jake Cronenworth, Wander Franco, Willi Castro, Paul DeJong, Ha-seong Kim
The Deep-Leaguers: Willy Adames, Amed Rosario, Jonathan Villar^
The Leftovers: Nick Ahmed, Joey Wendle, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Jeter Downs, Royce Lewis
^ one tier lower in points leagues
† one tier lower in categories leagues