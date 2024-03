This is it. Don't get scared now.

The biggest draft weekend has arrived, and we've done many mocks to get to this point. So what's different about this one?

You'll see Mookie Betts go third overall, ahead of Julio Rodriguez (not my choice, but justifiable), with shortstop eligibility now being in his future.

You'll see Shohei Ohtani go sixth overall, about as early as he ever has, despite a messy situation with his now-fired interpreter that raised some eyebrows within the baseball world, to say the least.

You'll see our first valuation of J.D. Martinez since we learned of his one-year deal with the Mets. He went 175th overall, about 50 spots higher than ADP.

You'll see an early-round surprise (Ketel Marte at Pick 51, about twice as high as he usually goes) from a seasoned Fantasy player (George Kurtz of Sportsgrid).

You'll see the fear setting for Matt McLain (Pick 203) and Eury Perz (Pick 238). Both have unresolved health situations for which surgery is one possible outcome.

You'll see adjustments for the pitchers who struggled in the South Korea series, the first official games of the 2024 season. Examples include Yoshinobu Yamamoto dropping behind Tarik Skubal and George Kirby and Michael King sliding all the way to Pick 155. Tyler Glasnow and Joe Musgrove didn't see their values impacted so much, but the bottom line is that if you can get these guys at any sort of discount, it's worth it.

You'll see one last weigh-in on injured starting pitchers Gerrit Cole (Pick 103), Walker Buehler (Pick 172), Kodai Senga (Pick 173), Justin Verlander (Pick 179) and Kyle Bradish (Pick 246).

You'll see us draft benches for once, a rarity for our Rotisserie mock drafts.

You'll see the final word on spring training risers like Oneil Cruz (Pick 54), Wyatt Langford (Pick 77), Jackson Chourio (Pick 79), Chris Sale (Pick 101), Jackson Holliday (Pick 119), Trevor Story (Pick 145), Christopher Morel (Pick 158), Anthony Rizzo (Pick 197), Henry Davis (Pick 210), Jackson Merrill (Pick 213), A.J. Puk (Pick 221), Gavin Stone (Pick 239), Luis Severino (Pick 249) and Jack Flaherty (Pick 260).

And you'll see the handiwork of these fine individuals who took part in this draft:

No more dilly-dallying. Let's get to the results.