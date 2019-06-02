Story is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays. Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Story started the first 51 games of the season at shortstop for the Rockies, but he'll give way to Brendan Rodgers on Sunday for the second time in the last seven contests. Story has broken out over the last four games by going 11-for-18 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven RBI.