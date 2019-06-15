Nationals' Matt Adams: Back in action
Adams (oblique) is starting at first base and hitting fifth Saturday against the Diamondbacks.
He made a pinch-hit appearance Friday but hadn't played since June 10 before that. Ryan Zimmerman (foot) should head out on a rehab assignment soon, but in the meantime, Adams should split time with Howie Kendrick at first base.
