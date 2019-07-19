Indians' Trevor Bauer: Strikes out 10 in win

Bauer (9-7) allowed three runs on five hits and two walks across 6.2 innings to earn the win Thursday against the Tigers. He struck out 10.

Bauer worked up to 120 pitches, throwing 75 percent for strikes as he notched double-digit punchouts for the sixth time this season. He never really got into trouble and was only scored upon via a solo home run in the second inning and a two-run shot in the third. Bauer has seemingly moved on from a pair of recent outings in which he allowed five runs, notching three quality starts in as many turns since. He'll look to continue his recent success next week in Toronto.