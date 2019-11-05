Rosales announced his retirement from baseball on his personal Twitter page Tuesday.

Rosales' career was far from illustrious, but he managed to get at least some big-league time in 11 straight seasons from 2008 to 2018. He'll hang up his cleats with a career .226/.291/.365 slash line in 653 major-league games, appearing everywhere on the field except catcher and center field.

