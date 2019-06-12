Rosales (oblique) was reinstated from Triple-A Columbus' 7-day injured list Sunday and has since appeared in two games for the affiliate.

Rosales was sidelined for slightly more than the minimum amount of time with the oblique injury. He'll fill a utility role for Columbus now that he's healthy again but will probably need multiple infielders at the big-league level to succumb to injuries before receiving a callup.

