Adam Rosales: Released by Twins
Rosales was released by the Twins on Friday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Rosales held his own in camp, slashing .294/.368/.735 with four homers and a 4:4 BB:K through 15 games. Still, it wasn't enough for the utility man to secure a spot on Minnesota's Opening Day roster. Rosales will look to latch on elsewhere as a utility option.
