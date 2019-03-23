Rosales was released by the Twins on Friday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Rosales held his own in camp, slashing .294/.368/.735 with four homers and a 4:4 BB:K through 15 games. Still, it wasn't enough for the utility man to secure a spot on Minnesota's Opening Day roster. Rosales will look to latch on elsewhere as a utility option.

