Twins' Adam Rosales: Knocks two-run homer
Rosales went 1-for-2 with a two-run homer and a walk Wednesday against the Phillies.
Rosales took Ranger Suarez deep in the second inning for his first homer of spring. The non-roster invitee, who is currently 2-for-6 through a trio of Grapefruit League games, is currently on the outside looking in at a roster spot.
