Pujols went 1-for-5 with his 12th home run of the season in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Pujols homered for the second consecutive game, and now has five homers and 12 RBI in 14 June starts. The veteran is batting just .241 over that span, highlighting the low-average, plus-power production he has produced over the course of the season.