Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Fielding grounders
Simmons (ankle) fielded grounders prior to Thursday's game against the Athletics, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Simmons wasn't moving side-to-side at all, but it's still a positive sign for the shortstop, who suffered a Grade 3 left ankle sprain May 20. The 29-year-old also recently resumed taking swings, though he remains a ways away from rejoining the Angels.
