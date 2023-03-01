Velazquez said Monday he will no longer switch hit and will instead exclusively bat right-handed, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Velazquez briefly dropped switch hitting last season before a season-ending knee injury, and he'll now hit exclusively right-handed going forward. The 28-year-old had a .540 OPS across 125 games last season, with similarly poor results against both types of pitcher. Velazquez isn't guaranteed a spot on the Halos' Opening Day roster, though his elite defense at shortstop and speed could make him a solid bench piece.