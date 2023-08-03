Angels manager Phil Nevin said Thursday that Drury (shoulder) will play at least two more minor-league rehab games, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Drury had been aiming to return to the Angels' active roster ahead of Thursday night's series opener against the Mariners, but he still has a bit more work to do with his timing at the plate. On the shelf since late June due to left shoulder inflammation, the 30-year-old infielder has gone 1-for-8 with four strikeouts so far at Triple-A Salt Lake.