Estevez (5-2) took the loss and blew a save against the Mariners on Thursday, allowing four runs on two hits and two walks while striking out three batters over one inning.

Estevez entered the contest a perfect 23-for-23 in save opportunities, but that fantastic run came to an end Thursday. The right-hander walked the first two batters he faced before a Dominic Canzone single loaded the bases. Estevez bounced back to strike out Teoscar Hernandez but then saw the game turn on its head when Cade Marlowe belted a grand slam on an 0-2 pitch. Estevez probably isn't yet in danger of losing his closing gig given his strong overall results this season, though he's struggled of late, allowing nine runs over four frames across his past three appearances.