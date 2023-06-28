Estevez picked up the save Tuesday against the White Sox. He allowed one run on four hits while striking out one over one inning.

Estevez took the reigns with a 4-1 lead, but gave up a double to Eloy Jimenez on his first pitch, then handed out three consecutive singles to leave the bases loaded with no outs. However, Estevez managed to regain control of the inning, striking out Seby Zavala and then forcing Elvis Andrus to ground into a game-ending double play to secure the save. The save was his 20th of the year, good for the fourth most in baseball.