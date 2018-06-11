Angels' David Fletcher: Carving up Triple-A pitchers
Fletcher is hitting .353/.398/.566 with six home runs, seven stolen bases and a 16:21 BB:K across 270 plate appearances for Triple-A Salt Lake this season.
Throughout all of his stops in the minors prior to this season, Fletcher has always displayed impressive contact skills along with a modicum of speed, but his lack of slugging production was expected to damage his chances of emerging as a big-league regular. The 24-year-old has seemingly altered his long-term outlook for the better in his repeat season at Triple-A, as he has maintained his high contact rate while tapping into more power than anticipated. Fletcher has already racked up minors-best 36 extra-base hits on the campaign, putting him well on track to top his total from the previous two years combined (47). Though the Angels currently have a void in the middle infield with Andrelton Simmons (ankle) on the 10-day disabled list, Fletcher's lack of a 40-man roster spot likely hurts his chances of a promotion in the near future, even though his performance at Salt Lake has warranted one.
