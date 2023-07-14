Fletcher was outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday.
The Angels made a slew of roster moves, and they are bringing Michael Stefanic and Trey Cabbage up from Triple-A to take the place of Fletcher and Anthony Rendon (shin contusion). Fletcher scored a five-year $24.5 million extension in April of 2021, and he has logged a .258/.292/.325 slash line with five home runs in 237 games over the past three seasons.
