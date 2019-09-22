Angels' David Fletcher: Fuels offense in win
Fletcher went 3-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Astros.
After going 0-for-8 in the prior two games, Fletcher bounced back with his ninth multi-hit performance in 18 games this month. The 25-year-old is slashing .329/.388/.370 in September, although Saturday's solo shot was his first extra-base hit of the bunch, as he caps off a solid first full season in the majors.
