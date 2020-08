Bundy (4-2) earned the win Saturday against the Mariners. He allowed one run on four hits and three walks while fanning three across 5.1 innings.

Bundy received strong support from the offense, as the Angels mustered six runs in the first five innings before adding 10 more against Seattle's bullpen. The right-hander now has a 2.32 ERA in five starts this month and has allowed more than two earned runs just once in that stretch.