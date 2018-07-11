Angels' Garrett Richards: Exits after 2.2 innings Tuesday
Richards left Tuesday's game against the Mariners with an apparent injury after 2.2 innings, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.
Richards was making only his second start since coming off the disabled list with a hamstring injury, and exits Tuesday after allowing three runs to the Mariners. The 30-year-old was able to walk off the field under his own power, but his velocity was down to 92 mph from his usual range of 95-96 mph, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports, while the specifics of the injury remain unclear.
