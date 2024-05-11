Canning did not factor into the decision Friday against Kansas City, allowing three hits and two walks over 5.2 shutout innings. He struck out three.

Canning produced his first scoreless start of the season Friday night as he held the Royals in check over his 90 pitches. The 28-year-old has been solid over his last five starts, tossing a 3.67 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 17:11 K:BB overing 27 innings. Canning is slated to face a struggling Cardinals offense at home in his next start.