Canning did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Astros, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two over five innings.

Canning's only runs against him came off back-to-back home runs from Kyle Tucker and Yordan Alvarez in the first inning. He then settled in from there and pitched four scoreless frames before his day was done after 89 pitches. He's now allowed two runs or fewer in each of his last four starts but has also given up four home runs and nine walks over that span. Tuesday was his fourth start of the year with three or fewer strikeouts, and he's now averaging just 6.3 K/9 after a career-best 9.9 K/9 a season ago. The 28-year-old owns a 5.05 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 36:21 K:BB in 51.2 innings and will line up to face the Yankees next week.