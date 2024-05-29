Canning allowed three runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out five over five innings in a no-decision versus the Yankees on Tuesday.
Canning gave up a solo home run and an RBI single to Juan Soto, as well as an RBI double to Austin Wells. Canning has allowed at least one home run in four of his last five starts, the exception being his scoreless outing versus the Royals on May 10. The right-hander is now at a 5.08 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 41:23 K:BB through 56.2 innings across 11 starts this season. He's projected to make his next start in Seattle.
