Padres' Griffin Canning: Likely to work in bulk relief

Canning is expected to pitch in bulk relief behind opening pitcher Kyle Hart in Sunday's game against the Giants, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Canning will be available to pitch on three days' rest after he struck out four over three shutout innings of relief in his previous appearance in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Rockies. Hart tossed 2.2 innings as an opener Wednesday, and while he could work a bit deeper into Sunday's outing, he's still unlikely to reach the five innings he would need to hit to qualify for a win. As a result, Canning -- who claimed his second victory of the season Wednesday -- looks like the Padres pitcher most likely to earn a win Sunday.