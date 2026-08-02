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Padres' Griffin Canning: Likely to work in bulk relief

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Canning is expected to pitch in bulk relief behind opening pitcher Kyle Hart in Sunday's game against the Giants, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Canning will be available to pitch on three days' rest after he struck out four over three shutout innings of relief in his previous appearance in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Rockies. Hart tossed 2.2 innings as an opener Wednesday, and while he could work a bit deeper into Sunday's outing, he's still unlikely to reach the five innings he would need to hit to qualify for a win. As a result, Canning -- who claimed his second victory of the season Wednesday -- looks like the Padres pitcher most likely to earn a win Sunday.

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