Padres' Griffin Canning: Picks up second win

Canning (2-9) earned the win Wednesday over the Rockies, allowing one hit and no walks across three scoreless innings. He struck out four.

Working in a bulk role again, Canning looked much better Wednesday, holding Colorado to a lone single en route to his second win of the season, his first since June 17. It was an impressive bounce-back showing from the right-hander, who had given up nine runs (eight earned) across just 6.1 innings in his previous two appearances. Canning's ERA now sits at 6.65 on the season with a 1.57 WHIP and 67:32 K:BB across 65 innings.