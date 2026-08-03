Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Padres' Griffin Canning: Credited with third win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Canning (3-9) earned the win Sunday against San Francisco. He allowed one run on two hits and no walks without recording a strikeout over two innings of relief.

The right-hander was the third pitcher used by San Diego, and despite covering just two innings while surrendering a solo homer to Osleivis Basabe (forearm), Canning was credited with the win. He has struggled mightily this season in both starting and relief roles, posting a 6.58 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 67:32 K:BB across 67 innings (17 appearances). The 30-year-old's spot on the roster could come into jeopardy if the Padres make any moves to bolster their pitching staff before Monday's trade deadline.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!