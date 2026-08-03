Padres' Griffin Canning: Credited with third win

Canning (3-9) earned the win Sunday against San Francisco. He allowed one run on two hits and no walks without recording a strikeout over two innings of relief.

The right-hander was the third pitcher used by San Diego, and despite covering just two innings while surrendering a solo homer to Osleivis Basabe (forearm), Canning was credited with the win. He has struggled mightily this season in both starting and relief roles, posting a 6.58 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 67:32 K:BB across 67 innings (17 appearances). The 30-year-old's spot on the roster could come into jeopardy if the Padres make any moves to bolster their pitching staff before Monday's trade deadline.