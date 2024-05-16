Canning (2-4) earned the win over the Cardinals on Wednesday, allowing one run on five hits and three walks over six innings while striking out five.

Canning allowed multiple baserunners in two of his first four innings but managed to work his way through it unscathed. He would later surrender a leadoff home run to Paul Goldschmidt to open the sixth, but that would be the only run allowed by the right-hander on the night as he cruised to his second win of the season. Canning produced 12 swinging strikes in the contest and now carries a 13:6 K:BB in May to go along with a 1.53 ERA. It also marked his second quality start of the campaign and the third straight outing in which he's allowed two or fewer runs.