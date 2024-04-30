Canning allowed four runs on three hits and five walks over five innings in a no-decision Monday. He struck out one during the win over Philadelphia.

Canning was tagged with three runs in the first inning but held the Phillies off the score sheet until they pushed across another run in the fifth. He threw just 44 of 86 pitches for strikes and set a new season high with five free passes. Canning had walked three batters over his previous three starts (14.1 innings). His ERA sits at 7.45 with a 21:12 K:BB through 29 frames. Canning is projected to start in Cleveland this weekend.