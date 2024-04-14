Canning (0-2) was dealt a loss Saturday in Boston, allowing seven runs (six earned) on nine hits over four innings. He struck out six.

Canning didn't issue a walk in addition to notching six strikeouts, but for the third straight start he didn't pitch deep into the game. He's going in the wrong direction in that regard, too, as the five innings he went in his first outing of the season is the longest he's lasted. The home run ball has been an issue for Canning, who has served up five of them in 13.2 frames. He's tentatively lined up to face the Rays on the road his next time out.