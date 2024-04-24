Canning (1-3) got the win over the Orioles on Tuesday after allowing three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four over five innings.

Canning navigated through four scoreless innings before the Orioles plated three runs against him in the fifth on four hits and a sacrifice. It's his second straight start allowing three runs or fewer though he has failed to get more than 16 outs in any of his five starts thus far. Canning has also kept hits in the ballpark, allowing no home runs over his last two starts after giving up five in his first three. He's now at a 7.50 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 20:7 K:BB in 24 innings and lines up for a start versus the Phillies next week.