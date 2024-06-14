Canning (2-7) took the loss against the Diamondbacks on Thursday, allowing four runs on four hits and one walk over six innings while striking out three.

Canning got himself into trouble early after allowing two of the first three batters to reach base, which Christian Walker would capitalize on with a three-run shot to left field as Arizona took the lead over the Angels. The right-hander would allow only two hits from that point on, though one of those hits was a second long ball off the bat of Walker, putting Los Angeles in a 4-0 hole. Canning had not allowed more than three runs in either of his last seven outings coming in and it marked only the third time this season in which he's surrendered multiple home runs. He has, however, managed to go at least six innings in three consecutive starts.