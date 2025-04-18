Canning (2-1) picked up the win Thursday against the Cardinals after allowing one run on three hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out eight.

The veteran right-hander was brilliant Thursday while firing six innings for the first time this season. He scattered three singles, one of which did score Victor Scott in the third inning following a stolen base and a wild pitch, but Canning appeared to be well over the illness that cost him Wednesday's scheduled start against the Twins. Canning holds a serviceable 3.43 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 21:10 K:BB over four starts (21 innings), but he could find difficulty turning in a repeat performance in a tougher matchup against the Phillies next week.