Canning did not factor in the decision Friday, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out four during the loss to the Red Sox.

Canning struggled early, yielding all four runs on three homers in the second frame. He faced trouble on several other occasions but managed to limit the damage otherwise. The 27-year-old has given up nine runs over 9.2 innings to go with a 6:4 K:BB. Canning's velocity was down across the board, including his fastball which averaged just 92.5 mph. He's currently expected to face the Rays at home next week.