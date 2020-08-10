Robles hit 97 mph on his fastball for the first time this season in Sunday's loss to Texas, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports. The right-hander allowed one hit and struck out three batters in a scoreless inning of work in the contest.

Robles was bumped from the closer role last week after a miserable start to the campaign, but he has now posted consecutive scoreless outings. The 29-year-old's appearance Sunday was far from the intensity of a save chance -- he came on in the sixth inning with the Angels trailing by three -- but the increased fastball speed is promising nonetheless. Per Torres, Robles has struggled getting his adrenaline up in empty stadiums this season, and the team recently tried to address the issue "nutritionally."