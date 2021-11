Yan was designated for assignment by the Angels on Monday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Yan spent most of the 2021 campaign at High-A Tri-City and posted a 5.25 ERA and 1.55 WHIP in 82.1 innings across 20 appearances (16 starts). However, he'll now lose his spot on the 40-man roster after Aaron Loup signed a two-year contract with the Angels on Monday.