Yan's velocity was down during camp this spring, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Yan was optioned by the Angels on Wednesday after one rough Cactus League outing. Manager Joe Maddon discussed the southpaw Thursday, suggesting that the organization is unsure of the reason for his dip in velocity. Yan, one of the team's top pitching prospects, will likely be looked at closely as he prepares for the minor-league season.